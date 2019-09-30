Youth’s head, eyebrows shaved for teasing schoolgirls in Toba Tek Singh

TOBA TEK SINGH: Eighteen people shaved eyebrows and head of a youth for allegedly teasing schoolgirls in Kamalia on Sunday.



Complainant Zulqarnain Khan of Jandi Wala Mohallah, Kamalia, lodged a complaint with the police in which he alleged that he was present at his home when accused Aqeel and his 17 accomplices entered the house and abducted him.

Zulqarnain alleged that the accused took him to some place where tied him with ropes and severely tortured him and accused him of teasing schoolgirls. The complainant alleged that the accused persons shaved his mustaches, eyebrows and hair and made his video.

The Kamalia police have registered a case and started raiding to arrest the accused.