close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2019

Youth’s head, eyebrows shaved for teasing schoolgirls in Toba Tek Singh

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: Eighteen people shaved eyebrows and head of a youth for allegedly teasing schoolgirls in Kamalia on Sunday. 

Complainant Zulqarnain Khan of Jandi Wala Mohallah, Kamalia, lodged a complaint with the police in which he alleged that he was present at his home when accused Aqeel and his 17 accomplices entered the house and abducted him. 

Zulqarnain alleged that the accused took him to some place where tied him with ropes and severely tortured him and accused him of teasing schoolgirls. The complainant alleged that the accused persons shaved his mustaches, eyebrows and hair and made his video. 

The Kamalia police have registered a case and started raiding to arrest the accused.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan