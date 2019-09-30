Butt hits double century to put Central Punjab in command

KARACHI: Central Punjab were in firm control of their round three four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium as they reduced Balochistan to 119 for five at the close of the second day’s play after declaring at 521-6.

The visitors posted the big score on the back of a fantastic double-century by Salman Butt, who scored 237 runs off 376 balls, adding 85 runs to his overnight score. The left-handed opening batsman struck 35 fours in his 549-minute stay at the crease.

At the other end, Zafar Gohar registered his maiden first-class century, scoring an unbeaten 138-ball 100, studded with 14 fours and three sixes.

The two resumed the day for Central Punjab at 338 for five and knitted a 205-run stand, helping their side bag all five batting points by surpassing the 400-run mark inside 110 overs. Balochistan got one point as they had dismissed five batsmen in 110 overs.

Soon after Yasir Shah, who returned three for 163, got Salman’s wicket, Azhar Ali announced declaration. Balochistan failed to put up a strong fight as Azeem Ghumman, the centurion of the previous match, fell early. They lost three more wickets in a span of just six runs which had them reeling at 58 for four. The hosts lost another wicket 19 runs later.

Opener Imran Butt was the highest run-getter for Balochistan with 33 from 40 balls. Right-arm fast-bowler Nasim Shah picked up two wickets, giving away only 22 runs in 10 overs. Waqas Maqsood, Ehsan Adil and Mohammad Saad picked up a wicket each.

When the stumps were drawn, Hussain Talat and Bismillah Khan were batting at 21 and 23. The two face an arduous task to stage a recovery and save their side from follow-on. Their team trails by 402 runs.

In Rawalpindi, Rohail Nazir and Hammad Azam scored half-centuries as Northern reached 271 for the loss of nine wickets. Only 40 overs were possible on Saturday and it was another curtailed day on Sunday. Play had to be stopped after just one over in the first session because of wet outfield. The play resumed around 12:40pm and only 61.4 overs were bowled.

Northern began the day at their overnight score of 86-3 in the first innings. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals with Sindh bowlers bowling tidy spells. Besides wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail and all-rounder Hammad, no batsmen put up a fight.

Resuming at his overnight score of 17, Pakistan Under-19 captain Rohail went on to make 67. This was the second half century of his first-class career. The right-handed batsman hit 12 boundaries and faced 120 balls.

Rohail also stitched a fifth-wicket partnership of 57 runs with Umer Waheed (35). Hammad cracked five fours and two sixes in his 117-ball 58, which was the right-handed all-rounder’s 19th half century at this level.

At the close of the second day’s play, Nauman Ali was batting at 21 not out while Haris Rauf was yet to open his account. Left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti was the pick of Sindh bowlers, taking three wickets for 51 runs in 24.4 overs. Pace bowlers Sohail Khan and Tabish Khan claimed two scalps each for 60 and 70 runs, respectively.

Un-seasonal rains continued to have the last laugh in Abbottabad where only 15.1 overs play was possible on day two of the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab.

After 32.5 overs’ play was possible on Saturday, 176 overs of cricket have been lost. Weather forecast for the remaining two days is also not encouraging. On Sunday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa moved from 126 for no wicket to 174 for the loss of Sahibzada Farhan, who fell to Bilawal Bhatti after adding 15 runs to his overnight score of 63. Israrullah progressed from 52 not out to 77 not out, while Ashfaq Ahmed was the other batsman at the crease on seven.