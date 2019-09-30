close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
AFP
September 30, 2019

‘Indian coaches of BD women’s team won’t travel to Pakistan’

Sports

AFP
September 30, 2019

DHAKA: Indian coaches from Bangladesh’s women’s cricket staff will not travel to Pakistan for the international series next month amid political tensions between the neighbouring nuclear rivals, the country’s Cricket Board said Sunday.

The women’s team are due to play Pakistan from October 26 to November 4 in three Twenty20 Internationals and two ODIs at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The governing body’s chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told AFP that if it goes ahead, head coach Anju Jain, assistant coach Devika Palshikar, and trainer Kavita Pandey will not accompany the side in Pakistan.

But they will travel with the team when they play the ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup in Sri Lanka from October 20 to 28. “We’ve decided to send our Indian coaching staff to Sri Lanka instead of Pakistan to avoid any travel complications,” Nizamuddin said.

