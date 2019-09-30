Oman’s hockey team arrives today

KARACHI: Oman’s national hockey team is reaching Lahore on Monday (today) morning. It will play play four matches against Pakistan.

The four matches will be played on November 1, 2, 4, and 5. Pakistan head coach Olympian Khwaja Junaid told ‘The News’ that they would test emerging players against Oman during the series to give them experience of international hockey. “Since there are four matches in five days, we will also use some of our senior players to give them match practice, test their form and fitness, and establish a team combination,” he added.

He said that Oman’s team had been trained by former Pakistan great Tahir Zaman for several years. “So we can’t take them lightly. Under the coaching of Tahir, Oman’s players have learnt a lot and they could prove tough opponents,” he said.

Pakistan players are preparing for the Olympics qualifiers to be held in the Netherlands next month. Before playing Olympics qualifiers, the Green-shirts will play two practice matches against Germany in their country.