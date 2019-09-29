close
Sun Sep 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2019

45-day multiple visa for non-Indian Sikh pilgrims: Sarwar

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2019

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar announced that the PTI government has formally decided to issue 45-day multiple visas for Sikh pilgrims holding passports other than those of India. Pakistan expects more than one lakh Sikh pilgrims to visit on the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak, he said while talking to a delegation led by Minister for Minorities’ Affairs and Human rights Punjab Ejaz Alam Augustine and Minority MPA Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh on Saturday. The governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the UNGA was expected to shake the world conscience, forcing world governments take notice of Indian atrocities and human rights violation in Kashmir. He said the Indian move to lift curfew during daytime in Kashmir was mere eyewash.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan