45-day multiple visa for non-Indian Sikh pilgrims: Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar announced that the PTI government has formally decided to issue 45-day multiple visas for Sikh pilgrims holding passports other than those of India. Pakistan expects more than one lakh Sikh pilgrims to visit on the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak, he said while talking to a delegation led by Minister for Minorities’ Affairs and Human rights Punjab Ejaz Alam Augustine and Minority MPA Sardar Mahindar Pal Singh on Saturday. The governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech at the UNGA was expected to shake the world conscience, forcing world governments take notice of Indian atrocities and human rights violation in Kashmir. He said the Indian move to lift curfew during daytime in Kashmir was mere eyewash.