Ushna upsets Sara to enter tennis final

ISLAMABAD: Ushna Suhail moved into the Subh-e-Nau National Ladies Tennis Championship final following a tough semi-final win against Sara Mansoor here at the PTF Tennis Complex on Saturday.

Ushna defeated Sara in a three-set thriller 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. Ushna won first set 6-4 but looked off coloured in the second as Sara claimed it 6-2. Ushna came back strongly in the decisive set winning it with one break.

She will now face Sara Mahboob in the decider today (Sunday).

Meanwhile, Ushna Suhail pairing with Sara Mansoor qualified for the final of the doubles after beating Esha Jawad and Noor Malik. Semi-finals of doubles were played on Friday late in the evening due to rain.

In the second semis, Sara and Meheq defeated Shimza Naz and Khunsha Babar.

Shimza Naz clinched the girls’ under-18 crown with an easy victory against Zahra Suleman.

Title of girls’ under-14 went to Shiza Sajid who won final match against Amna Ali Qayum.

Ladies singles semi-finals: Sara Mahboob bt Meheq Khokhar 6-1, 6-1; Ushna Suhail bt Sara Mansoor 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Girls’ Under-18 final: Shimza Naz bt Zahra Suleman 6-2, 6-0.

Girls’ Under-14 semi-final: Shiza Sajid bt Amna Ali Qayyum 0-4, 4-2, 4-1.

Girls’ Under-12 semi-finals: Hania Minhas bt Farah Shah Khan 4-1, 4-0; Amna Ali Qayum bt Aleena Suleman 4-0, 4-0.

Girls’ Under-10 final: Hania Minhas bt Zunaisha Noor 4-1, 4-0.

Ladies doubles semi-finals: Sara Mahboob & Meheq Khokhar bt Shimza Naz & Khunsha Babar6-3, 6-4; Ushna Suhail & Sara Mansoor bt Esha Jawad & Noor Malik 6-0, 6-1.