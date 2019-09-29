Children’s film festival starts tomorrow

LAHORE : The 11th Lahore International Children’s Film Festival (LICFF) will start tomorrow and continue till October 5.

The theme of this year’s event is “breaking gender stereotypes.”

This year 3,137 films were submitted from 114 countries and Little Art has selected 116 films from 27 countries to be shown at the festival at Cinepax, Packages Mall.

The festival that started in 2007 has been able to engage half a million audience by now. Little Art holds filmmaking workshops in different cities.

Under-18 filmmakers submitted 65 films this year. The Little Art strives to bring out creativity and evoke joy in children.

The first show will be for children up to 7 years from 9am to 10am. The second show would be for 8-12-year olds at 10:45am to 11:45am. The third show would be for participants aged 13 years or above at 12pm to 1pm. There would a special screening for families on Oct 5.