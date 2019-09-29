Tevta signs MoU for jobs to beauticians

LAHORE : Pursuing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy of women empowerment, Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) on Saturday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a social enterprise market place company foe the placement of its 240 rained beauticians.

The MoU was signed by TEVTA Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique and CEO Ms Shameelah Ismail during a simple ceremony held here. Amongst others, the ceremony was also attended by TEVTA COO Akhtar Abbas Bharwana and others concerned from both organizations.

Ali Salman said that TEVTA under its new vision was focusing on quality industry-driven courses and acquiring accreditations for courses resulting into improved placement opportunities both locally and abroad for its trained workforce.

Securing placements for TEVTA trained beauticians is not only an important step towards managing jobs for its trainees but also a great leap towards women empowerment through the provision of respectable means of living to women belonging to low-income groups, he added.

Ms Shameelah Ismail said that her organisation was committed to providing opportunities to women belonging to marginalized communities in the field of beauty services and the MoU with TEVTA was a step towards the direction.