Traffic management in Peshawar: CM wants work on Zone-F under master plan initiated

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed to initiate work on Zone-F under the master plan prepared for the traffic management in the provincial capital.

He approved also Rs200 million for Zone-F and directed that the plan should be implemented without any delay. He was presiding over a meeting regarding Traffic Management Master Plan for Peshawar, said a handout.

According to the master plan, Peshawar has been divided into six zones out of which Zone-F is selected for pilot project. Zone-F consists of Balahisar, LRH, Dabgari Gardens, Kohat Road to Ring Road, Pir Zakori Bridge to Balahisar.

The chief minister also agreed to give leading role to Deputy Commissioner Office Peshawar in order to ensure speedy implementation of Traffic Management Plan, directing that action against encroachments, strict enforcement of traffic laws and parking rules should be ensured at all.

He assured that the government would extend its all-out support to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Special Assistant to CM on merged districts Ajmal Wazir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, administrative secretaries, commissioner Peshawar, DC Peshawar, CCPO, SP Traffic and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed in details about the master plan prepared for mixed traffic lanes in Peshawar. The meeting was told that under the master plan, the whole of Peshawar is divided into six zones from which Zone-F would be implemented at first phase as pilot project.

The PC-1 of an estimated cost of Rs200 million has also been prepared and placed for scrutiny before approval. About 26 congestion points having adverse impacts on smooth flow of traffic have been identified in Zone-F.