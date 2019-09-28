LADIES TENNIS: Meheq beats Noor in 3 sets to reach semis

ISLAMABAD: Meheq Khokhar edged out Noor Malik (ZTBL) in a three-set thriller to reach the women’s singles semi-finals of the National Ladies Tennis Championship at the PTF Complex here on Friday.

Noor took the first set easily before Meheq came back strongly to register a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Also making it to the semi-finals were Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mahboob and Ushna Suhail. The semi-finals will be played on Saturday (today).

Zahra Suleman qualified for the final of the Under-18 category with an easy victory over Azeena Aleem. She will play Shimza Naz in title match.

Shiza Sajid and Amna Ali Qayyum reached the final of the Under-14 with easy victories. Zunaisha Noor will face Hania Minhas in the Under-10 category.

Results: Women’s singles (quarter-finals): Sara Mansoor bt Esha Jawad 6-1, 6-0; Ushna Suhail bt Mahvish Chishtie 6-1, 6-0; Sarah Mahboob bt Shimza Naz 6-2, 6-2; Meheq Khokhar bt Noor Malik 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Girls’ Under-18 (semi-finals): Zahra Suleman bt Azeena Aleem 6-1, 6-0; Shimza Naz bt Shiza Sajid 6-2, 6-3.

Girls’ Under-14 (semi-final): Shiza Sajid bt Mahrukh 4-0, 4-0; Amna Ali Qayyum bt Farah Shah Khan 4-1, 4-0.

Girls’ Under-12 (quarter-finals): Hania Minhas bt Soha Ali 4-0, 4-0; Farah Shah Khan bt Zara Khan 4-1, 4-1; Amna Ali Qayyum bt Zainab Ali Raja 4-1, 4-0; Aleena Suleman bt Mahrukh Sajid 4-0, 4-0.

Girls’ Under-10 (semi-finals): Zunaisha Noor bt Mahnoor Farooqui 4-0, 4-0; Hania Minhas bt Fatima Zahra Gul 4-0, 4-0.