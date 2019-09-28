Training arranged for workers associated with food business

KOHAT: The Food Safety Authority arranged two-day training for the workers associated with the food business.

A total of 30 workers from bakeries, hotels and ice cream factories attended the training.

Deputy Director Kamran Khan presided over the sessions on the second day.

Assistant Director Dr Rukhsar Ali briefed the participants on food safety, cleanliness. The official gave guidelines on personal safety, hygiene and improvement in the production units.

It was the fourth such training for the Kohat shopkeepers and workers arranged by the Food Safety Authority. The purpose was to raise awareness.

Deputy Director Kamran Khan distributed hairnets, face masks, other safety tools and awarded certificates to the participants.