Naek meets Zardari in Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: Senate ex-Chairman and lawyer of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Senator Farooq H Naek Thursday held a meeting with Asif Ali Zardari at Adiala Jail to get his signature on new petition, which would be filed on his behalf.

Senator Farooq H Naek did not divulge the details of the petition, which he intended to file on behalf of Asif Ali Zardari and when inquired about it he restricted himself only saying to wait for days as he was finalising them and it would be known to everyone once it was filed.

When contacted him after his meeting with Asif Ali Zardari, Farooq H Naek said he met the former president after getting a special permission from the court as he had to get his signature on the petition, which is to be filed. When asked about the nature of the petition, he did not divulge the details.