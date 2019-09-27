Pakistan set to dominate depleted SL in ‘historic’ ODI today

KARACHI: The best likely outcome of Friday’s One-day International featuring Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the National Stadium would be a mismatch. And that too if the wet weather, that is threatening to affect the game, doesn’t play spoilsport.

The Sri Lankans have arrived in Pakistan without almost all of their leading players including the likes of Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne. Lahiru Thirimanne, who is leading the visiting team, isn’t really a first-choice player for Sri Lanka. Against a full-strength Pakistan team, the tourists are likely to be mere pushovers.

But even such a gloomy scenario won’t affect the importance of today’s day-nighter. That’s because it will be Karachi’s first ODI in more than a decade. Today’s game will also be the start of what will be the longest trip by an international team to Pakistan since 2009.

“History will be made on Friday,” commented Sarfraz Ahmed, who will be leading Pakistan in the series after surviving a post World Cup shake-up that resulted in the ouster of a number of players and officials including head coach Mickey Arthur.

The series will be the first test for new head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan captain, who must be hoping that his team enjoys a walk in the park against a depleted Sri Lankan team in the three-match ODI series which concludes on October 2.

Despite the fact that Sri Lanka have sent their second string for the series, the Pakistanis have opted to include almost all of their top players in the squad. They are likely to open with Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman with Asif Ali expected to return to the playing eleven after a poor World Cup. Pacer Usman Shinwari is also likely to play.

It has been raining in Karachi in recent days, which means that the game could be affected by a wet outfield. The wicket could assist seamers but should still be a batting friendly strip.

Pakistan’s most recent ODI in Karachi was also against Sri Lanka, in January 2009. They have won their six most recent (completed) matches against Sri Lanka - a streak that goes back to 2017.

The authorities have put in place stringent security measures normally reserved for heads of state. All the arrangements are being led by the military, with around 2,000 security personnel on alert at the team’s hotel and at the ground.

Sri Lankan captain Thirimanne — captaining the side after regular skipper Dimuth Karunaratne pulled out — is confident cricket will be in focus.

“The security has been really first class,” said Thirimanne. “We didn’t have any problems. The facilities here are really good. Actually we are not allowed to go out from the hotel, so we did some get together and played some FIFA games and carrom.”

Thirimanne, the most experienced player in the squad with 125 ODIs, accepted the series would be difficult without so many key men.

“It’s a good challenge because 10 of our senior players are not here. First of all we must respect their decision because it’s not about personal decision, you have to talk about with your families when you take this kind of decision.

“Regarding the challenge we are getting here, it’s a very good side, I must say that Pakistan has named their best side so, yeah, the thing is we’ll have lot of youngsters so it’s good opportunity for them to come up and showcase their talent.”

Sarfraz and fast bowler Wahab Riaz are the only Pakistani players who have played an ODI in Karachi before — back in 2008. “I can’t wait for Friday,” said Sarfraz.

The remaining ODIs will be played on Sunday and Wednesday at the National Stadium. After the ODI series, the two sides will travel to Lahore to play three Twenty20 Internationals on October 5, 7 and 9.

Teams (likely):

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain & wk), Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep. –with inputs from agencies