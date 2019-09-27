close
Fri Sep 27, 2019
September 27, 2019

Naveed Shakoor elected BQATI President

Karachi

P
PR
September 27, 2019

karachi: Election for the term 2019-20 of Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry (BQATI), were held with the closing date, following candidates declared elected unopposed as Members of the Managing Committee.

Naveed Shakoor of M/s. Shakoor & Company Ltd, Karachi was elected as President; Ellahi Buksh of M/s. M.A. Oil Mills Limited, Karachi as a Senior Vice President; and Parvez Ghias as a Vice President.

The elected Managing Committee members included: Mahmood Moulvi Baqi from M.M. Group of Companies, Mian Muhammad Usman Saleem from Faisalabad Oil Refinery, Ashraf Bawany from Ghani Gases and Salim Dada from Karachi Grain (Pvt.) Ltd.***

