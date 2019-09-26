Punjab to release 5,000 prisoners on parole

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to release at least 5,000 prisoners involved in petty crimes or suffering from protracted illness on parole.

The Punjab governor has applied the Punjab Probation and Parole Ordinance 2019 for the purpose. Provincial Minister Zawaar Waraich said the release of such prisoners on parole would not only help prisoners spend time with their families but also help cope up with the capacity issue of jails.