close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

Punjab to release 5,000 prisoners on parole

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to release at least 5,000 prisoners involved in petty crimes or suffering from protracted illness on parole.

The Punjab governor has applied the Punjab Probation and Parole Ordinance 2019 for the purpose. Provincial Minister Zawaar Waraich said the release of such prisoners on parole would not only help prisoners spend time with their families but also help cope up with the capacity issue of jails.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan