close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

Aimal emerges as top-scorer of Asian Volleyball

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan volleyball team captain Aimal Khan has emerged as the top-scorer of the recently-concluded 20th Asian Seniors Men’s Volleyball Championship held in Tehran. Aimal scored the highest 153 points for Pakistan, which is the highest individual score from any player of the event in which Pakistan got seventh position after beating India in their position outing 3-2. Pakistan’s Murad trails his skipper with 131 points while Edgar of Australia is at the third spot with 124 points. Former Pakistan’s captain Naseer Ahmed said that individually both Aimal and Murad played really well. “They both individually played really well,” Naseer told The News. However he was not satisfied with the overall performance of Pakistan.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports