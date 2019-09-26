Aimal emerges as top-scorer of Asian Volleyball

KARACHI: Pakistan volleyball team captain Aimal Khan has emerged as the top-scorer of the recently-concluded 20th Asian Seniors Men’s Volleyball Championship held in Tehran. Aimal scored the highest 153 points for Pakistan, which is the highest individual score from any player of the event in which Pakistan got seventh position after beating India in their position outing 3-2. Pakistan’s Murad trails his skipper with 131 points while Edgar of Australia is at the third spot with 124 points. Former Pakistan’s captain Naseer Ahmed said that individually both Aimal and Murad played really well. “They both individually played really well,” Naseer told The News. However he was not satisfied with the overall performance of Pakistan.