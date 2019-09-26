Egypt detains over 1,000 after anti-Sisi protests

Cairo: Egyptian authorities have arrested more than 1,000 people, two rights groups said Wednesday, in the wake of rare protests last week calling for the ouster of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The Egyptian Centre for Freedoms and Rights said 1,003 had been arrested, while the Egyptian Centre for Economic and Social Rights reported the figure of 1,298 detained. Two prominent academics were also detained on Tuesday, a lawyer and a relative said. Hazem Hosny, a Cairo University political science professor, was arrested on Tuesday night in front of his home.