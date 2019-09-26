Ghazis, martyrs paid tributes at Alhamra

LAHORE: An evening was organised by the Alhamra Arts Council and a welfare organisation to pay tributes to Ghazis and martyrs of the country at Alhamra Art Centre here on Wednesday.

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal was the chief guest at “Defa-e-Pakistan Award” ceremony. Speaking at the event, Aslam Iqbal said Pakistan armed forces are a great asset to the country who dedicated their lives to the protection of the country. Paying tributes to the Pak army, he said: “Pak army is our pride. These are the people who protect us. I salute the mothers who have given their sons in the name of this motherland.”

Prominent singers participated in the programme and saluted the country's heroes through their national songs and got acclamation from the audience. Executive Director, Lahore Arts Council, Ather Ali Khan said Alhamra has arranged the evening to pay special tribute to Ghazis and the martyrs of war and their sacrifices for the motherland.