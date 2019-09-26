Students concerned at poor facilities in Edwardes College

PESHAWAR: The students of Edwardes College have asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take notice of the prevailing state of affairs at their college and facilitate them to continue their education.

Speaking at a press conference, the student leaders including Bilal Sethi, Ahmad Shah, Waqas Shah, Shah Faisal and others said the tuition fee had been increased from Rs28,000 to Rs45,000. They complained that the shortage of teachers and classrooms had badly affected their studies and they were forced to sit in the common room and library to take classes.