IG visits Chunian, meets JIT, CTD team

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan visited Chunian and Kasur and met with JIT and Counter-Terrorism Department teams to share the progress on the case of murder of children.

To expedite the investigation, geo-fencing and information from Special Branch and other agencies should also be used, the IG directed the officers concerned.

To identify the culprits, DNA test process of the suspicious persons must be completed as soon as possible.

The IG said he was reviewing the progress on the case of murder of innocent children in Chunian, Kasur. The operation to arrest the murderers is being expedited by utilising all available resources and latest technology. He said the scientific method of investigation was being adopted and DNA and other forensic tests of suspicious individuals were underway.

The JIT and CTD teams briefed the IG, on which, he directed them to further speed up the investigation process, ensuring punishments to the culprits involved in child violence and rape.

Daily progress report of the case must also be sent to the Central Police Office, he added. He also directed the officers to complete the process of DNA tests of the persons arrested over suspicion.