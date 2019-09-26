close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
September 26, 2019

PIA HQ

Newspost

 
Karachi has been the headquarters of the national airline, PIA, since inception. As per media reports, PIA management may have discreetly started shifting its headquarters to Islamabad. Low-grade staff and middle-level personnel are in a quandary as they cannot afford to give up their current abode.

If it occurs, such a shift is going to cost an enormous amount of money to the airline while it continues to suffer huge losses. Already, year 2018-2019 is reporting higher losses. What is most surprising is that the main political parties have not raised their voice on denuding Karachi, the largest city of the country, the commercial hub, the highest contributor to the national exchequer, of its rightful place and abandoning its hard-built infrastructure just for political expediency.

Arif Majeed

Karachi

