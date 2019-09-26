Asim crashes out of Malaysian Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan lost in the $30,000 Malaysian Squash Open in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday. Unseeded Rui Soares from Portugal stunned Asim 8-11, 7-11, 6-11 in 26 minutes in the first round. Meanwhile, sixth seed Tayyab Aslam got bye in the first round. He will play against unseeded Mohd Syafiq Kamal of Malaysia in the second round.