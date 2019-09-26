close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

Asim crashes out of Malaysian Open

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan lost in the $30,000 Malaysian Squash Open in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Wednesday. Unseeded Rui Soares from Portugal stunned Asim 8-11, 7-11, 6-11 in 26 minutes in the first round. Meanwhile, sixth seed Tayyab Aslam got bye in the first round. He will play against unseeded Mohd Syafiq Kamal of Malaysia in the second round.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports