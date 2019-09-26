close
Thu Sep 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2019

Aisam, Denys out of Zhuhai Open

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his partner Denys Molchanov from Ukraine lost in Zhuhai Open in China on Wednesday. Aisam and Denys, ranked 55th and 71st, respectively, were beaten by the duo of Dominik Koepfer from Germany and Soonwoo Kwon from Korea 5-7, 4-6 in the first round of this ATP-250 event.

