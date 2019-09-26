Aisam, Denys out of Zhuhai Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his partner Denys Molchanov from Ukraine lost in Zhuhai Open in China on Wednesday. Aisam and Denys, ranked 55th and 71st, respectively, were beaten by the duo of Dominik Koepfer from Germany and Soonwoo Kwon from Korea 5-7, 4-6 in the first round of this ATP-250 event.