Wed Sep 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2019

Appointment of ECP members: Senator Siraj proposes amendment to Constitution

National

September 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has submitted a constitutional amendment bill in the Senate Secretariat to end deadlock on appointment of members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The Constitutional (Amendment) Bill, 2019 seeks insertion of sub clause 2C in Article 213 of the Constitution of Pakistan. The amendment in Article 213 of the Constitution provides for formation of a judicial committee comprising judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts in case the Prime Minister and the opposition leader do not reach a consensus on appointment of the ECP members.

