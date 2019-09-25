Eaglets advance

LAHORE: Sabzazar Eaglets Club has entered the second round of Yousaf Khan Memorial Cricket Tournament when they outplayed Tigers Club by 8 wickets at the Jallo Stadium here on Tuesday. Scores: Tigers Club 189 in 29.1 overs (Imtiaz Khaliq 69, M Zubair 34*, Ali Usman 26, M Zahid 2/21, Adnan Sarwar 2/28). Sabzazar Eaglets 193/2 in 23.5 overs (Kazim Raza 102*, Atif Shuja 66*).