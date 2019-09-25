KP to suspend non-active hockey bodies

ISLAMABAD: In an unprecedented move to promote hockey in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, the hockey association General Council that met in Peshawar Tuesday, has decided to suspend membership of all those districts who are non-active and failed to organise yearly inter-club championship.

Zahir Shah, president KP Hockey Association, confirmed to The News that decision was taken to promote hockey and to generate game’s activities in every knock and corner of the province.

“The House has decided to suspend membership of all those districts in the province which fail to hold inter-district championship in their respective districts. The decision has been taken to promote the game in the province. Unless and until you work for the promotion of hockey in real terms you have no right to become part of the administration,” Zahir Shah said.

He said that district activities will be monitored. “We will be intimating the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on the decision taken in the best interest of the game in the province. We want to generate maximum hockey activities in the province and the step is taken in that direction.”

As many as 14 representatives (two from Peshawar) from 13 districts attended the General Council meeting. “November has been set as the month to organize the inter club championship which will be participated by registered players and clubs. New Clubs can also participate depending on filing application for the purpose.”

All districts have been asked to complete the Inter-club activities by mid-November this year after which the KPK Hockey will be organizing first ever All Pakistan Brig (rtd) Hamidi Hockey from November 20.

“Brig Hamidi was one of the two former greats who have played four Olympics. Late Brig Atif being the other one. The Championship is being organized to pay tribute to late Hamidi. It KPK Hockey which sent his nomination last time he took over as secretary PHF in 1990.”