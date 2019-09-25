close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2019

Pakistan Railways land retrieved

Lahore

LAHORE: On the instructions of Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways, Lahore, Amir Nisar Chaudhry, Pakistan Railways retrieved six-acre land during anti-encroachment campaign from Kanganpur yard to Mandi Ahmadabad, Lahore on Tuesday. According to details, the illegal occupants had cultivated corn on the land. The Railways officials, including police reached the spot and retrieved the land worth Rs12 million.

