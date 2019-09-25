close
Wed Sep 25, 2019
September 25, 2019

Duma parliamentarians highlight atrocities against Kashmiris

National

September 25, 2019

MOSCOW: The Association of Young Parliamentarians at the State Duma of Russian Federation organized a seminar on the ‘Humanitarian Crisis in Kashmir’ on Sept 23.

The representatives of Institute of Oriental Studies Moscow, media houses including Sputnik, RT, Rianovesti, Tass, youth forums, education institutions and numbers of the Pakistani community attended the event.

The speakers highlighted the atrocities committed by Indian occupation forces. The Russian participants took keen interest and highlighted the fact that it’s first ever function on Kashmir in the Russian history. In the end, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Moscow Qazi Khalillulah gave shields to all the speakers. The transcript of the UN resolutions in Russian language was also presented to all the foreign participants.

The prominent speakers were; Kristina Tatarnikova, Association of Young Parliamentarians, Sokoreva Yulia Alexandrovna, President of charity fund “LADA”, Andrew Korybko, Dr Jumma Marri, Chairman OPBU, Vladimir Litsovy, Shahbaz Malik, President OPBU, Dr Zahid Khan, President Pakistan Business Forum and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Moscow Qazi Khalillulah.

