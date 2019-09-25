Shahnaz appointed PHF spokesperson

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Tuesday appointed Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh as its official spokesperson. Shahnaz, regarded among all-time greats of the game, played 68 matches for Pakistan between 1969 and 1978. He scored 45 goals for the country, while also featuring in the Green-shirts’ silver medal win and bronze medal finish at 1972 and 1976 Olympics, respectively.