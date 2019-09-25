Shahnaz appointed PHF spokesperson

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Tuesday appointed Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh as its official spokesperson. Shahnaz, regarded among all-time greats of the game, played 68 matches for Pakistan between 1969 and 1978. He scored 45 goals for the country, while also featuring in the Green-shirts’ silver medal win and bronze medal finish at 1972 and 1976 Olympics, respectively.
KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Tuesday appointed Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh as its official spokesperson. Shahnaz, regarded among all-time greats of the game, played 68 matches for Pakistan between 1969 and 1978. He scored 45 goals for the country, while also featuring in the Green-shirts’ silver medal win and bronze medal finish at 1972 and 1976 Olympics, respectively.