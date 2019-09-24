close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2019

Iqbal Club victorious

Sports

September 24, 2019

LAHORE: Mian Iqbal Memorial Club entered the 2nd round of 17th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Tauseef Club by 4 wickets at Wahdat Colony Ground.

Scores: Tauseef Club 255/9 in 40 overs (Abdul Qayyum 74, M Noman Khan 69, Hussain Raza 26, M Ismail 10*, Imran Akram 3/37, Fezan Khalid 2/34). Mian Iqbal Memorial Club 257/6 in 30.2 overs Imran Akram 90, Fezan Khalid 74, Umer Siddiq 14, M Anas 18, Waseem Ali 10*).

