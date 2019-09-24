Iqbal Club victorious

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Mian Iqbal Memorial Club entered the 2nd round of 17th M Siddique Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Tauseef Club by 4 wickets at Wahdat Colony Ground.
Scores: Tauseef Club 255/9 in 40 overs (Abdul Qayyum 74, M Noman Khan 69, Hussain Raza 26, M Ismail 10*, Imran Akram 3/37, Fezan Khalid 2/34). Mian Iqbal Memorial Club 257/6 in 30.2 overs Imran Akram 90, Fezan Khalid 74, Umer Siddiq 14, M Anas 18, Waseem Ali 10*).
