Books donated to 2 universities

PESHAWAR: The MOL Group, under its Book Donation Project, has donated several technical and reference books to the two universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

With this, the students of the Hangu campus of the Kohat University of Science & Technology (KUST) and Khushal Khan Khattak University (KKKUK) of Karak are expected to have more options to bring research work on a par with international standards. The libraries of these universities have been provided with the latest encyclopaedias and books related to various subjects including history and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) sciences.

The MOL Group aims at increasing the number of books at the public university libraries in MOL Pakistan’s operational areas. The group has invested around 15,000 US dollars in this project. The books were donated at a simple ceremony held at MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas Company.