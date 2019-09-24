PPP, JUI-F discuss strategies of dharna

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and JUI-F held a meeting to exchange views over participation in the proposed 'Dharna'.

According to sources, it is expected that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief of JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman will hold a meeting in the next two to three days. The PPP has proposed to JUI-F for holding the All Parties Conference of opposition parties or a Rehbar Committee meeting before commencing the campaign against the government.

The former chairman Senate and Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has asked the leadership of JUI-F to refrain from statements that the APC members do not agree with. He said the PPP is in favour of holding an APC meeting before commencing of the opposition's campaign against the government. He said the JUI-F leadership is in contact with him and they exchanged views over participation in the protest.