close
Mon Sep 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2019

Basic membership of PPP leader suspended

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2019

NOWSHERA: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Nowshera chapter has suspended the basic membership of former provincial minister Liaqat Shabab for his alleged violation of party discipline.

Speaking at a press conference, PPP Nowshera president Mian Feroz Shah Kakakhel said the membership of Liaqat Shabab would be restored after he replied to the show-cause notice issued to him.

He said he had also suspended the basic membership of the presidents of the three tehsils in the district for violating party discipline. He alleged that some elements tried to disrupt a function where PPP General Secretary Nayyar Hussain Bukhari was present. The PPP leader said that nobody would be allowed to bring a bad name to the party. He vowed to take steps to strengthen the PPP in the district.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan