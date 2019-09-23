Basic membership of PPP leader suspended

NOWSHERA: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Nowshera chapter has suspended the basic membership of former provincial minister Liaqat Shabab for his alleged violation of party discipline.

Speaking at a press conference, PPP Nowshera president Mian Feroz Shah Kakakhel said the membership of Liaqat Shabab would be restored after he replied to the show-cause notice issued to him.

He said he had also suspended the basic membership of the presidents of the three tehsils in the district for violating party discipline. He alleged that some elements tried to disrupt a function where PPP General Secretary Nayyar Hussain Bukhari was present. The PPP leader said that nobody would be allowed to bring a bad name to the party. He vowed to take steps to strengthen the PPP in the district.