KP hockey trials on 24th

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa hockey trials to select team for the forthcoming National Games are to be held at the Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium in Peshawar on September 24-25.

Zahir Shah, KP Hockey Association President, confirmed that all departmental players who are not affiliated with Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and not to field their own teams are eligible to participate in the trials. “We are looking at raising the best outfit for the National Games that are to be held in Peshawar in the last week of October. All districts affiliated with the KP hockey have been asked to send budding players for the trials,” he said.