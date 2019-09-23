close
Mon Sep 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2019

KP hockey trials on 24th

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa hockey trials to select team for the forthcoming National Games are to be held at the Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium in Peshawar on September 24-25.

Zahir Shah, KP Hockey Association President, confirmed that all departmental players who are not affiliated with Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and not to field their own teams are eligible to participate in the trials. “We are looking at raising the best outfit for the National Games that are to be held in Peshawar in the last week of October. All districts affiliated with the KP hockey have been asked to send budding players for the trials,” he said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports