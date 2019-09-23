Woman kills sister in Okara

OKARA: A woman allegedly murdered her sister at Basti Noor Chorasta Mian Khan. Fozia was married four months ago. She had come to the house of her parents to meet them. On Saturday night, Fozia allegedly killed her sister Asma with a hoe. She also used a knife in the murder. Fozia’s parents told SHO Riffat Hameed that she was not in her senses when she committed the crime. Fozia told the police that her sister Asma used to frighten her, therefore, she killed her.

PROTECTION OF WOMEN: The police are taking steps to protect women and children. Talking to newsmen, DPO Jehanzeb Nazeer Khan said that police stations in the district had been directed to take strict measures for the protection and security of women and children. The police had also undertaken combing operation at different parts of the district, the DPO added.

LAWYER’S CLERK HELD: The police arrested a lawyer’s clerk for blackmailing a female client. The woman reported to the police that her lawyer’s clerk Rizwan had managed to make her nude pictures and had been blackmailing her for the last two years. The woman further told the police that Rizwan wanted to develop illicit relations with her.