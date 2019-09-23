PHF chief vows to turn around the game in 2 to 3 years

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has promised to the nation to turn around game’s fortunes within next two to three years, saying for the first time he has right man for the right job.

In an exclusive interview with The News, PHF president said following reshuffle that saw Asif Bajwa taking over as the secretary PHF, results had been coming thick and fast. “There were more than one reasons why hockey saw a lull period before this shuffle. My health had gone down suddenly and officials who took control of the PHF offices spoiled all the good work that I had started earlier. Thanks to Almighty Allah I am hundred percent fit now and can fully concentrate on the hockey affairs. The first decision that I have taken after regaining my health was to make long due changes at the office level. With the help and recommendations of the PHF Executive Board I have appointed Asif Bajwa as the secretary PHF. He is versatile and practical hockey manager I have seen. He knows what he is doing and also stays ready to take next step for the betterment of the game.”

Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar said the first challenge faced was to convince International Hockey Federation (FIH) on providing Pakistan opportunity to play the Olympic qualification.

“Thanks God I have succeeded in that during my Switzerland meeting with the FIH Committee and now Pakistan will be playing against Holland in back to back matches for a place in 2020 Olympics.”

The PHF president rued missing the Pro League.

“Had we participated in the Pro League we would have an easier opponent to play against for a place in the Olympics. Financial limitation plus slackness of previous office secretary came in the way. Now we have recovered from that and renewed efforts are already on to make a reentry into top six to eight teams of the world.”

Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar promised to stage a renaissance for hockey revival first at domestic level and later at international. “We have plans in mind to rejuvenate hockey activities at school and club level. The plan is in final stage and the best and most active of former Olympians would be given the task to work on that. After lapse of two years, we have recently staged the National Hockey Championship with secretary Asif Bajwa playing the lead role in generating other activities that included establishment of camp for top goalkeepers.

We are also working on development and raising the standards of umpires and referees and managers to run hockey events. The coming era will be most active in recent times as things have started going on the right track.”

Coming to international hockey, Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar said their liaison with different countries federations were on the move. “German, Dutch, Malaysian and Ireland hockey are in constant touch with PHF. Even a few are planning to play series against Pakistan team in near future. Malaysia hockey has invited Pakistan to play junior series and our national team is to play two internationals in Germany on their way to Holland to play Olympic qualifiers. This is how things have been developing. We hope that before year end Pakistan hockey team especially at junior level will be engaged in more home and away series.”

The PHF president termed his recent meeting with the Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza as very productive. “This was our first ever meeting with the Minister which was very productive. At least we have given our point of view to the government representatives. Our main aim is to make the government realize that hockey needs support and backing from the people in the corridor of power.

Hockey is a national game and the history is privy that every time it faces tough times, national and provincial governments came forward to help the game come out of situation.”

The PHF president called on country’s youth to come forward and grab the opportunity of representing the Pakistan in the game of hockey. “Hockey has gone attractive as besides representing the nation, the talented players can also play for international leagues in return of heavy contacts.”