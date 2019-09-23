CDA given advice for better road infrastructure

Islamabad : Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has prepared a detailed road audit report and forwarded it to Capital Development Authority (CDA) for implementation for maximum convenience may be ensured for road users.

Transportation network cannot withstand the pressure of growing road users and there is dire need to take steps to overcome issues like traffic congestions, encroachments and dilapidated roads. “After conducting a detailed survey of roads in the city, road audit report has been forwarded to the CDA for practical steps on suggestions mentioned in it,” an ITP police source said.

These signals, he said, included Capt. Naeem Tufail Shaheed (Tramri Chowk), Park Road Shahzad Town, PWD Expressway, Khyban Chowk under Jinnah Avenue, Fazal Steel Mills (I-9), Jawa Hotel (I-9), Damn-e-Koh Chowk, Gohar Shaheed Chowk IJ Principal Road and both signals of education Chowk.