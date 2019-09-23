Son guns down father over property feud

Islamabad : A young man riddled his father with bullets at Nelore Sunday on issue of property sharing, the police spok­esman said.

The youngster ran away after shooting, leaving his father in the pool of blood, police, quoting his family members, said.

The family members lodged a complaint with the Nelore Police Station that on Sunday morning, Asad alias Sooda entered the room of his father, Ghulam Safdar, and started shouting on him compelling him to distribute his land and give him the due share of the property. But Ghulam Safdar refused to do so. Asad whipped out his gun and opened fire at him and ran away after riddling him with bullets.

The family informed the Nelore police about the incident and shifted the seriously injured man to Polyclinic where he succumbed to his injuries before any medical assistance. SP (Rural) Malik Naeem when contacted told this scribe that Ghulam Safdar owned huge property in and around Nelore.

“Akhtar, real brother of the deceased, Ghulam Safdar had also faced similar circumstances and was killed last year on property dispute,” SP Rural claimed.

The SP said that teams have been constituted to arrest the accused, adding that the alleged killer would be arrested within 12 hours.