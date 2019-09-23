Vegetable, fruit prices surge in Sunday bazaars

LAHORE: Increasing trend in the prices of all vegetables and fruits, unavailability of perishable items and overcharging of these commodities continued in weekly makeshift markets of the city.

In open markets too these perishable items were sold at higher rates in the absence of any price control authority. The Punjab government made deputy commissioner of Lahore an OSD on failure to control dengue cases in the city while no action was taken against any DC on artificial price hike which is adversely affecting every segment of city. It seems controlling rates of perishable items is not the priority of the government and it has left the consumers at the mercy of profiteers and mafias. This week further increase of around 20 per cent was witnessed in official rates of almost all perishable items. Likewise past many weeks, potato soft skin was not available in any shop in the city and makeshift markets. But the price of this variety was issued in the price list to give plea to the sellers to sell store variety of potato at higher rates of potato soft skin rates.

The price of potato soft skin was unchanged at Rs 37 to 45 per kg, not available there, and potato sugar free at Rs 22 to 25 per kg, and potato store was fixed at Rs 16 to 18 per kg, while it sold at Rs 45 per kg as market committee issued this rate to it. This week official price of onion was reduced by Rs 6 per kg, fixed at Rs 52 to 55 per kg, mixed sold at Rs 55 per kg. The price of tomato was also declined by Rs 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 32 to 41 per kg, mixed sold at Rs 40 per kg. The price of lemon was reduced by Rs 25 kg, fixed at Rs 72 to 75 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg.

Garlic local was fixed at Rs 140 to 159 per kg, sold at Rs 180 per kg, garlic hernaiy stable at Rs 189 to 195 per kg, sold at Rs 240 per kg, and garlic Chinese at Rs 212 to 218 per kg, not sold there on pricing issue. Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs 23 per kg, fixed at Rs 235 to 247 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs 250 to 280 per kg.

Brinjal was gained by Rs 8 per kg, fixed at Rs 42 to 44 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing. Cucumber farm was gained by Rs 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg, and local variety was gained by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 40 to 42 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing. Biter gourd was gained by Re one 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 82 to 85 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Spinach was further unchanged at Rs 28 to 30 kg, not sold on pricing issue. Zucchini local was fixed at Rs 74 to 76 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Cauliflower was fixed at Rs 63 to 65 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs 45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg. Pumpkin was gained by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 84 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs 90 per kg and pumpkin long was sold at Rs 120 per kg.

Luffa was increased by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 53 to 55 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing issue. Lady finger was gained by Rs 11 per kg, fixed at Rs 76 to 80 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs 80 per kg. Arum was fixed at Rs 54 to 56 per kg, not sold on account of pricing, while outside the bazaars sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg. Green chili price gained by Rs 17 per kg, fixed at Rs 87 to 90 per kg, not sold on pricing issue.

Capsicum further gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 120 to 125 per kg, not sold on pricing issue.Carrot Chinese was fixed at Rs 30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs 40 per kg and carrot local was increased by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 45 to 47 kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing. Coriander was gained by Rs fixed at Rs 200 per kg, sold at Rs 400 per kg. Beans were fixed at Rs 74 to 77 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg. Methi was fixed at Rs 105 to 110 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Turnip was fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs 40 to 106 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs 90 to 100 per kg and A-grade was not sold at Rs 130 to 150 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category was fixed at Rs 60 to 62 per dozen and B-category was fixed at Rs 45 to 47 per dozen, sold at Rs 60 per dozen, while A-category was not available.

Sweet fruit was fixed at Rs 125 to 130 per dozen, lower quality was sold at Rs 110 to 130 per dozen while A-quality was not sold there.

Papaya was fixed at Rs 95 to 100 per kg, not sold there.

Different variety of mangoes was fixed at Rs 60 to 113 per kg, sold at Rs 60 to 130 per kg. Peach A-category fixed at Rs 145 to 150 per kg, and B-category at Rs 84 to 86 per kg sold at Rs 130 per kg while A-category was not available there. Plump was fixed at Rs 145 to 150 per kg, and B-category was fixed at Rs 90 to 95 per kg, mixed sold at Rs 150 per kg while A-category was not sold there. Cantaloupe/rockmelon price was fixed at Rs 32 to 58 per kg, B-quality was sold at Rs 60 per kg. Pomegranate local was fixed at Rs 130 to 135 per kg, not sold in makeshift markets.

Grapes black was fixed at Rs 150 to 155 per kg, not sold, Grapes sunderkhani rates were fixed at Rs 155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs 180 per kg and Grapes Gola at Rs 93 to 111 per kg, not sold there on pricing issue. Peer was fixed at Rs 53 to 56 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Guava was fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per kg, not sold there.