China reassures support for peace in Afghanistan

BEIJING: China has reassured its support for the success of talks and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

“We stand for peace and stability in the region, said a spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang at a regular news briefing.

Commenting on reported interruption of negotiations between the United States and the Taliban and recent terrorist attacks on Afghan President Ghani’s election campaign rally, he said at present, the situation in Afghanistan is at a critical stage.

China always opposed and condemned terrorism in any form and supported all efforts and measures that are conducive to peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“We are willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with all parties involved in Afghanistan and work together to realize the early realisation of national reconciliation and peace in Afghanistan,” he added.

To a question, he said, China highly appreciates the decision of the Kiribati government to recognize the one-China principle, sever the so-called "diplomatic relations" with the Taiwan authorities, and resume diplomatic relations with China.

The spokesperson reiterated that there is only one China in the world, the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory.

This is not only confirmed by the UN resolution, but also the general consensus of the international community. Based on the one-China principle, China has established formal diplomatic relations with 178 countries around the world.