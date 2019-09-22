IOK atrocities sabotaging world peace, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says atrocities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) were tantamount to sabotaging the dream of world peace.In his message on the International Day of Peace observed on Saturday, he said the international community could not step back after realising the importance of Kashmir dispute and it should commence its rational efforts for bringing peace in the world by taking practical steps for the resolution of Kashmir dispute.

“The earth is like a mother’s lap for the human race and we cannot afford to throw it into flames of war; as far as Pakistan’s population is concerned, they are the keepers of peace and tranquility in the world,” he added.

He said it was imperative that we invest more on schools so as to leave a better world for the coming generations.

Bilawal Bhutto said every single human on the earth was destined to play his role in making this world a peaceful abode for the humans.

“We have to train our children for patience and tolerance and we have to promote peace, tranquility, interfaith harmony and ethno-cultural cohesion,” he said.

The PPP chairman said it was of pivotal importance that ‘we strengthen democracy and political stability at the highest national level.’

“In order to address problems and issues at the international level, we have to depend on diplomatic measures and dialogue,” he added.