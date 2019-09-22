PTI ouster must for country’s progress, says Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam on Saturday said that it would be difficult to manage the economy if the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was allowed to rule the country for one more year.

“This government has no vision and no policy. After selling vehicles and buffaloes, the PTI leaders took a U-turn on Kashmir issue,” the PML-N leader told a workers’ convention here.

The PML-N leader said the ouster of Imran Khan-led government was a must for the progress and security of the country.

“This government has failed on all fronts. There is no change anywhere as promised and price-hike and unemployment have made life miserable for the people,” he went on to add.

He said that the people were dying of dengue but no proper measures were being taken to control the situation.

The PML-N leader also questioned the so-called accountability process, saying only the opposition leaders were being arrested.

“This is a selected accountability,” he said, adding, the concerned departments must probe irregularities in Bus Rapid Transit project if they were really serious about accountability.

Amir Muqam said the people of the country wanted to get rid of the incompetent government.