16-member Pak squad named for SL ODIs

LAHORE: World Cup discard Abid Ali, Muhammad Rizwan, Ifthikar Ahmed, Usman Shinwari and Muhammad Nawaz have been recalled to Pakistan’s ODI squad for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka.

The new head coach and chief selector, Misbah-ul-Haq, told the media that he was looking to build separate ODI and T20 squads. Misbah named a 16-member squad for three ODIs against Sri Lanka, from September 27 to October 2, in Karachi and a separate team for three T20 games will be announced later. Hasan Ali misses out his place in the side due to a back spasm. He will undergo rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore. The squad for the three T20Is against Sri Lanka in Lahore will be announced during the one-day series. Until then, the other players in the probables camp will continue to train at the NCA.

Misbah stressed fitness and performance as the ultimate criteria for selection in the team. The former Pakistan cricket team captain has said there will not be much experimentation and it will be a departure from the previous rotating door policy in Pakistan cricket that saw many players being chucked out after playing just one or two games, he told media.

“We will only pick those players who have the required fitness and who have performed enough to be given serious consideration. In the past, we have seen we picked players prematurely and after one or two matches they found it difficult to cope with the pressures of international cricket. These are the only 50-over matches we play this season and we want to make their optimum use. Over the course of my cricketing career, I have realized there are no easy games and there are no easy opponents,” Misbah stated.

Misbah said: “After thorough discussions with the members of the selection committee and meticulous planning, I feel we have put together the best possible squad.

“These are the only 50-over matches we play this season and we want to make their optimum use. Over the course of my cricketing career, I have realised there are no easy games and there are no easy opponents in cricket.

But, a season-opening series is crucial for setting the tone. It is extremely important that we produce solid performances and have favourable results as it will build the confidence of our players and help in carrying the momentum Down Under.

“The five boys, who have been recalled, were straightforward selections. Iftikhar Ahmed is a batsman who can also bowl off-spin and provides the captain with necessary bowling depth as Sri Lanka boasts a few left-handers in their ranks. Mohammad Nawaz has been performing well in domestic matches. Despite their strong performances, Moahmmad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari and Abid Ali were unlucky to miss out the World Cup squad.

The 43-year-old former skipper stressed that Sarfraz Ahmed, who has still hung on as the captain of the side, needs to do more with the bat. Misbah felt Sarfraz had undermined his batting in the last couple of days.

Pak ODI squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, M Amir, M Hasnain, M Nawaz, M Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz.

Series schedule:

27 Sep – 1st ODI, National Stadium, Karachi

29 Sep – 2nd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi

2 Oct – 3rd ODI, National Stadium, Karachi

5 Oct – 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

7 Oct – 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

9 Oct – 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.