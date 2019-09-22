Police review security steps for Sri Lankan cricket team

LAHORE: CCPO BA Nasir has warned strict action on incomplete record at police stations and offices. He directed the crime control strategy should be followed and vowed that all available resources would be utilised to control heinous crimes. He was chairing a meeting of DIGs, SSPs and divisional SPs in which the crime strategy came in to discussion.

The security plan for the Sri Lanka cricket team was also reviewed by the meeting. SP Security Muhammad Naveed briefed the meeting about the security plan prepared for upcoming Pakistan Sri Lanka cricket matches. He told the meeting that a survey of the rout to be used by the guest team had been completed and before its arrival a sweep and combing operation would be conducted.

The CCPO pointed out that the cricket series was a big event and police considered it an honour to provide security to the team. SOPs should be implemented in letter and spirit. Combing and search operations would continue till the end of the visit, he concluded. "Due action on court orders should be taken.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Police Operations Wing is all set to provide foolproof security to the visiting Sri Lankan team as well as Pakistani cricket players for the forthcoming T-20 cricket series matches to be held in Lahore.

This was stated by the DIG Lahore while chairing a meeting held on Saturday to review the security plan with regard to the matches.