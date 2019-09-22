Khursheed Shah handed over to NAB on remand till Oct 1

SUKKUR: An accountability court on Saturday handed over Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on physical remand till October 1 in assets beyond means case, media reported.

Shah was produced before the court of Judge Ameer Ali Mahesar under strict security, as roads heading towards the court were blocked by placing barricades.

However a large number of PPP workers reached outside the court to show solidarity with the party leader. The hearing was adjourned for half an hour as NAB’s prosecutor failed to present relevant documents regarding Shah’s arrest in the court. After a break of half an hour, the hearing was resumed as the team presented the relevant documents. The bureau pleaded the court to hand over the accused for 15 days but the court granted remand till October 01.

The court ordered the provision of medical facilities and homemade food to the PPP leader in the NAB custody. The PPP leader, who was arrested in asset beyond means case on September 18, was shifted to Sukkur by the anti-corruption watchdog on Friday.