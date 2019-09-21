Asif in World Snooker final

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s premier cueist M Asif has qualified for the final of the IBSF 6Red World Snooker Championship 2019 being played at Mandalay, Myanmar on Friday. According to information received here, Asif beat Thet Min Lin of Myanmar by 5-4 (34-33, 36-29, 10-37, 0-58 (58), 55-0 (51), 4-60, 6-39, 45-0 (45), 36-16) in the semifinal. Earlier in the quarterfinals, Asif beat Poramin Danjirakul of Thailand by 5-1 (44-0 (44), 62-0 (62), 44-31, 37-39, 39-17, 29-18). Asif would face Laxman Rawat of India in the final on Saturday (today).