Two dacoits held

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have arrested two members of a dacoit gang active in and around Islamabad and recovered five bikes, gold ornaments, valuables and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

SP (Rural) Malik Naeem constituted a team under supervision of DSP Iqbal Khan including SHO Nilor police station Arshad Ali and others. This team nabbed two members of a dacoit gang identified as Jaber Iqbal and Maqsood Aziz. Police team also recovered five motorbikes, gold ornaments, internet devices, valuable and weapons from their possession.

The nabbed persons, during preliminary investigation, have confessed to commit several dacoities in area of Khanna, Koral, Shehzad Town and Nilore police stations. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqaruddin Syed have appreciated overall performance of Nilor police team and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested these gangsters.