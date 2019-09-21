ATC summons IO to record testimony in Chaudhry Aslam murder case

An anti-terrorism court on Friday summoned the investigation officer of the SP Chaudhry Aslam murder case to record his testimony in the trial.

The ATC judge ordered the IO to give his statement about the case on September 26. So far, the testimonies of 26 witnesses have been recorded. The two of the arrested accused, Ubaid alias Aabi and Zafar alias Saien, were also presented in the court.

According to the charge sheet, the suspect was arrested on a tip-off and he during interrogation confessed to being involved in the murder of SP Muhammad Aslam Khan, alias Chaudhry Aslam.

Khan along with his two guards was killed in a vehicle-borne suicide bombing on the Lyari Expressway on January 9, 2014. The militant group, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), had claimed responsibility for the attack.

The case was registered under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Sections ¾ of ESA read with Section 7 of the ATA at the PIB Colony police station.

According to the investigators, the attack was carried out at the behest of the leadership of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.The suicide bomber, Naeemullah, who carried out the attack, was a resident of Pirabad, and a militant trained in Afghanistan.