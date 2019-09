Junior Tennis finals to be played today

LAHORE: The finals of Rafum Junior Tennis Championship 2019 will be played on Friday (today) here at Bagh-e-Jinnah courts.

Secretary PLTA and Tournament Director Rashid Malik Rafum group specially Zahid Hussain on his great support towards the tennis. In under-16 first semifinal Faizan Fayyaz beat Hassan Ali by 6-4, 6-4, and in 2nd semifinal Bilal Asim beat Hamaza Jawad by 6-2, 6-2 and qualified for final.

Earlier, four U-16 quarterfinals were played in which first match Faizan Fayyaz beat Shahzaib Zahid by 4-2, 4-0, in 2nd quarterfinal Hassan Ali beat Ehtasam Arif by 5-3, 4-0, in 3rd quarterfinal Bilal Asim beat Abulhanan Khan by 4-3, 2-4, 10-8 in a very close match. In 4th quarterfinal Hamaza Jawad beat Zain Ch 8-1.

In U-14 first quarterfinal Bilal Asim beat Asad Zaman by 8-1, in 2nd Hamaza Jawad beat Ali Jawad by 8-3, in 3rd Shaheel Durrab beat Ehtasam Arif by 8-5 and in 4th quarterfinal Shahzeb Zahid beat Ehtasam Humion by 8-1 and qualified for finals.

In U-10 first semifinal Ameer Mazar beat Zohaib Afzal Malik by 8-1, in 2nd semifinal Ismael beat Essa Bilal by 8-4 and qualified for the finals.

In U-12 doubles first semifinal Asad Zaman and Ehtasm Humion beat Ameer Mazari and Essa Bilal by 4-0, 4-2, in 2nd semifinal Zohaib Afzal Malik and Hania Minhas beat Abubakar Khlal and M Munir by 5-3, 4-1.