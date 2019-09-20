Netanyahu, Gantz in standoff over unity govt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main challenger Benny Gantz were in a standoff over calls for a unity government as election results put the premier´s long tenure in office at risk.
In a major development following Tuesday´s polls, Netanyahu said he preferred to form a right-wing coalition, but the results showed it was not possible. He urged Gantz to join him in forming a unity government instead, and the two men shook hands when they crossed paths at a memorial event later. But on Thursday afternoon, Gantz made clear that he would have to be prime minister of a unity government, noting that results so far put his centrist Blue and White two seats ahead of Netanyahu´s right-wing Likud.
Despite Gantz´s slim lead, neither has an obvious path to form a majority coalition, and the Blue and White leader has made several calls for a unity government since polls closed on Tuesday.
Netanyahu´s stark admission came as the results threatened his status as the country´s longest-serving prime minister while he faces possible corruption charges in the weeks ahead.
“During the elections, I called for the establishment of a right-wing government,” Netanyahu said in a video message. “But unfortunately the election results show that this is not possible.” He went on to call on Gantz to form a “broad unity government today.”
Speaking to journalists, Gantz said: “The public voted clearly in favour of unity. “Blue and White has at the time I am speaking won 33 seats, while Netanyahu has not obtained a sufficient majority to form a coalition as he hoped.”
The ex-military chief, who mounted his challenge to Netanyahu without any prior political experience, went on to say: “We will listen to everyone, but we will not accept mandates imposed on us.” Netanyahu responded with a statement shortly after saying he “was surprised and disappointed that at this time Benny Gantz still refuses to respond to my call to meet.”
